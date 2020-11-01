485 nabbed for CMCO violations

PETALING JAYA: A total of 485 individuals were nabbed for flouting the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO), of which 480 were issued compounds and five were remanded.

Among the violations included defying the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), such as not wearing face masks (162), failure to adhere to social distancing (123), failure to provide devices or record customers’ details (79), being in entertainment venues (25), and premises operating stipulated hours (13), Senior Minister (Defence) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said in a live Facebook telecast today.

A total of 3,963 task force teams were deployed which involved 17,752 personnel. They conducted checks at 3,449 supermarkets, 4,288 restaurants, 1,947 day markets, 2,991 places of worship, and 1,290 recreational areas.

More to come.