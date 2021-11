PETALING JAYA: The Health Ministry has reported 4,885 Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the total number of infections now stands at 2,591,486.

According to the database from the CovidNow portal, the infectivity rate for November 21 has gone down to 1.0 from 1.01 a day earlier.

As for hospital admission, 1,081 were admitted for Covid-19 infections yesterday.

The overall hospital bed utilisation rate was at 66.7 per cent.