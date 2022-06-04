49 immigrants nabbed in Ampang

KUALA LUMPUR: The Immigration Department detained 49 immigrants for various offences including not having valid travel documents and passes suspected to be fake, in an operation at a condominium in Ampang, here last night.

Kuala Lumpur Immigration director Syamsul Badrin Mohshin said in the operations which lasted about two hours, a total of 205 immigrants from Afghanistan, Libya and India, aged between six months and 68, were inspected.

“This operation involved a total of 31 Immigration officers and a total of 95 men, 79 women and 31 children were inspected involving 197 Afghans, six Libyans and two Indians,” he told reporters after the operation.

He said most of the Afghans examined were United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) cardholders who had taken refuge in the country following the conflict in their country.

According to him, all detainees would be placed at the Bukit Jalil Immigration Detention Depot for further action and the case will be investigated under Section 61C of the Immigration Act 1963.-Bernama