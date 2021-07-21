49 men arrested to aid investigation into viral video of Aidiladha prayers in Juru

BUKIT MERTAJAM: The police have arrested 49 men to facilitate investigations into a viral video showing hundreds of individuals believed to be foreigners violating the standard operating procedure (SOP) by having Aidiladha prayers at an open area and roadside of Surau Taman Pelangi, Juru here yesterday.

Penang police chief Datuk Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain said the 48 Bangladeshis and one local man were arrested separately around Juru yesterday.

“They have been arrested to aid ongoing investigations for violating the SOP,” he said in a statement yesterday, adding that investigations would be conducted under Sections 269 and 270 of the Penal Code.

A video showing over 200 individuals, mostly foreigners living in Taman Pelangi conducting Aidiladha prayers in the parking lot and by the roadside of a surau in Taman Pelangi between 8.30 am to 9 am yesterday had gone viral, leading to the investigation.

They were praying in the area as the surau management did not allow them inside after the surau had reached its maximum capacity of 100 people.

Mohd Shuhaily added that the report regarding the incident has been handed over to the Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani today for him to brief Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin.

The Home Ministry had asked the Penang police chief to provide a detailed report and explanation into his personnel assigned to monitor SOP compliance during the Aidiladha celebrations.

Hamzah was reported to have said that the report and explanation needed to be provided as soon as possible after the video went viral yesterday. -Bernama