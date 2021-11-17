4D outlet ban may impact free trade agreement

PETALING JAYA: The Kedah government’s decision to ban all four-digit (4D) outlets statewide may have legal ramifications if Malaysia ratifies the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), reports The Malaysian Insight.

Former Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir(pix) believes that if the federal government ratifies the CPTPP, the market will become more liberal.

“Anyone can come to Malaysia and compete in certain sectors, which are not part of non-informing measures.

“If the state government wants to stop all permits for gambling and liquor with licence, there is a chance this goes against the CPTPP and open it up to legal ramifications,” he reportedly said during a Zoom press conference.

Over the weekend, the Kedah government announced that it will ban all 4D outlets in an effort to curb gambling.

Kedah Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Sanusi Md Nor said the state will not renew the business licences for these outlets issued by local authorities.

While the state issues the business license for the outlets, the gambling license is issued by the Ministry of Finance.

On this, Mukhriz pointed out that it was ironic that the state government has taken issue with gambling outlets, but it supports the CPTPP.

“It’s ironic that the state government wants to take this measure, while it is not opposed to the government – through the Ministry of International Trade and Industry – signing this agreement that will foil their attempt.”