4G coverage in Pahang increases to 90.46 pct

KUALA LUMPUR:The fourth generation (4G) network coverage in populated areas in Pahang has reached 90.46 per cent in the third quarter (Q3) of 2021, said Deputy Minister of Communications and Multimedia Datuk Zahidi Zainul Abidin(pix).

He said in the Cameron Highlands parliamentary constituency, the 4G coverage rose to 69.85 per cent in the same period from 54.43 per cent prior to the implementation of the National Digital Network Plan (Jendela) in Q3 2020.

Once the Jendela Phase One initiative is completed, the 4G coverage in populated areas in the Cameron Highlands constituency is expected to increase at the end of next year.

“There is no doubt that the percentage is still low compared to the national coverage. However, the ministry is constantly assessing the situation to increase the quality and national coverage target under Phase Two of Jendela,“ he said during the question-and-answer session at the Dewan Rakyat today.

Zahidi was replying to a question by Ramli Mohd Nor (BN-Cameron Highlands) on the measures to be implemented by the ministry due to the unsatisfactory internet access in Tanah Rata, Jelai and Cameron Highlands.

As of Oct 31, Zahidi said, among efforts and initiatives taken to increase the digital infrastructure were completing new tower sites, one each in Jelai and Cameron Highlands, and upgrading projects involving 52 transmitting stations in Tanah Rata, 18 in Jeli and 70 in Cameron Highlands.

Through the implementation of Jendela in Cameron Highlands, there was also a satellite broadband project involving Orang Asli villages that began in September 2021 and is expected to be fully completed by the end of January next year.

He also said several new projects using various technology will be planned to increase coverage to 100 per cent in populated areas. There will also be efforts to improve network coverage in other areas for a better user experience.

He added that Jendela will be intensified to ensure the impact of its implementation will be felt by the people and this will include periodically reviewing the initial targets set previously, such as the number of new towers to be built, upgrading transmitting stations as well as premises with fibre optic access.-Bernama