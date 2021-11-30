4G coverage in Sabah's populated areas now at 83.9 per cent

KUALA LUMPUR: The 4G coverage percentage in Sabah’s populated areas has increased to 83.9 per cent in the third quarter of 2021, compared with 73.41 per cent before the implementation of the National Digital Network (Jendela) initiative in the second quarter last year.

The Ministry of Communications and Multimedia (KKMM), in a reply posted on the Parliament website today, also said that the mobile broadband penetration rate in Sabah is 88 per cent per 100 residents and fixed-line broadband is 20.9 per cent per 100 premises.

KKMM said 52 new tower sites are ready in addition to 2,337 transmitter station upgrade projects while 109,408 premises in the state already have fiber-optic facilities.

The ministry said that this is one of the initiatives to improve the digital infrastructure in Sabah under Phase 1 of Jendela, as of Oct 31 this year.

“The implementation of Jendela initiatives has started in September 2020, and the initiatives which are in the planning will be completed in stages, until the end of 2022

“Broadband services using satellite technology are currently in the process of implementation and are expected to be completed in stages from November 2021 to early 2022,” KKMM said.

The ministry was responding to a question raised by Datuk Mohd Azis Jamman (Warisan-Sepanggar) on the broadband penetration rate, internet and high-speed broadband in Sabah and measures to improve better internet access in the state.

KKMM also said that apart from the construction of telecommunication towers and satellites, the government also provides broadband infrastructure using the Point of Presence (PoP) method.

This method uses fibre optic hubs as an alternative in ensuring that the network and coverage of broadband infrastructure can be extended to school and populated areas better.

“This move will turn locations near schools in rural areas as a hub to provide fibre-optic broadband infrastructure for use in schools, industrial areas, nearby government premises and the surrounding community,” according to the reply.

KKMM said that at least 432,300 premises will receive high-speed broadband services when the project is completed by the end of the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP).

It added that the total number of PoPs in rural areas in Sabah is 695, and of that number, six are in the Sepanggar parliamentary constituency.-Bernama