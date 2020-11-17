4WD ferrying corpse involved in accident

BANDAR PERMAISURI: A policeman sustained injuries when the four-wheel drive (4WD) vehicle he was driving to take a dead accident victim to hospital, skidded and plunged into a ravine at an oil palm plantation at KM 52 Bari, in Sungai Tong here today.

Due to the impact of the incident, the corpse was thrown out of the vehicle while his accompanying family member suffered a broken right arm.

Setiu district police chief Deputy Superintendent Afandi Hussin said that the 1 pm incident occurred when the vehicle was on its way to Setiu Hospital from Sungai Tong carrying the body and a victim’s family member.

“Upon arriving at the scene it was raining heavily, and due to slippery road conditions the driver, a policeman with the rank of corporal, is believed to have lost control of the vehicle before it skidded and plunged into the ravine at an oil palm plantation,” he said when contacted today.

Afandi said that all involved were taken to Setiu Hospital for treatment and further action.

The case is being investigated under Section 43 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987. — Bernama