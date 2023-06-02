5 killed in building fire in Cairo

CAIRO: Five people were killed on Sunday in a fire that broke out at a residential building in the Egyptian capital Cairo, the state-run Ahram newspaper reported.

The five people, a couple and their three children, who lived in the Shoubra neighborhood, were taken to hospital’s morgue after the firefighters managed to extinguish the fire, according to the newspaper.

Xinhua reported the eldest daughter of the parents survived after being rescued by rescue teams.

The public prosecution office has initiated investigations to determine the cause of the fire, the newspaper said.-Bernama