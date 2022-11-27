5 killed in helicopter crash in S. Korea (Update)

SEOUL: Five people were killed when a helicopter crashed in the eastern coastal county of Yangyang, Gangwon province, South Korea on Sunday, Xinhua quoted a Yonhap news agency report.

The fire authorities have found five bodies after extinguishing the fire, according to Yonhap.

The chopper crashed around 10.50 am local time and burst into flames.

The helicopter, which was jointly leased by local governments of Sokcho, Goseong and Yangyang, crashed when conducting activities against forest fires. - Bernama