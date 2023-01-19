5-person bench to hear Najib’s SRC review

PUTRAJAYA: The hearing of Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak’s application to review the Federal Court’s decision in upholding his conviction and 12 years’ jail sentence and fine for misappropriation of RM42 million of SRC International Sdn Bhd fund starts today.

The former prime minister is seeking to overturn the decision made by a five-member bench of the Federal Court led by Chief Justice Tun Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat on Aug 23 last year or for a re-trial of his appeal.

Chief Judge of Sabah and Sarawak Datuk Abdul Rahman Sebli chaired a five-member panel comprising Federal Court judges Datuk Vernon Ong Lam Kiat, Datuk Rhodzariah Bujang and Datuk Nordin Hassan.

Meanwhile, Court of Appeal judge Datuk Abu Bakar Jais has been co-opted to be on the bench by virtue of Article 122 (2) of the Federal Constitution in the interest of justice.

Najib, 69, was represented by lawyer Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah, while ad hoc prosecutor Datuk V. Sithambaram acted for the prosecution.

This is Najib’s final attempt via court proceedings to set aside his conviction.

The former Pekan MP has also filed a petition seeking a royal pardon for his conviction in the SRC International case.

Besides that, Najib through Messrs Shafee & Co, had on Jan 5 filed a petition before the United Nations Human Rights Council Working Group on Arbitrary Detention (UNWGAD).

The petition was filed at the office of the High Commission of Geneva via digital submission in which he is seeking a release or a retrial following the the Federal Court appeal hearing which he claimed had serious defects and was contrary to the rules of international justice. -Bernama