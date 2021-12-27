50% discount for cyclists, motorcyclists using Penang ferry

GEORGE TOWN: The iconic Penang ferry service, now known as RoRo ((roll-on/roll-off) ferry, is offering a 50 per cent fare discount to motorcyclists and cyclists from Jan 1 until June 30 next year.

Penang Port Commission (PPC) chairman Datuk Tan Teik Cheng said the discount was to ease the burden of commuters in line with the Malaysian Family spirit as they have been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The ferry is among the important public transportation services in Penang, with almost 600,000 motorcyclists and cyclists having used it annually in the past and 300,000 using it this year to travel between the mainland and island.

“With the 50 per cent discount, PPC will subsidise RM58,333 monthly or RM350,000 for the six-month period as our effort to ease the burden of motorcyclists and cyclists,” he said at a press conference here today.

Motorcyclists are now charged RM2 and cyclists RM1.20 per trip.

Meanwhile, he said the federal government today handed over RM15 million to Penang Port Sdn Bhd (PPSB) and would give another RM15 million next year for the purchase of five new ferries.

“The federal government has promised and agreed to channel RM30 million for the purchase of ferries to replace two iconic ferries, one of which is still in operation to ferry motorcyclists and cyclists and the other used as support.

“Once the new ferries arrive and are put into commission, the two iconic ferries will be handed over to selected companies through open tenders to be turned into a floating museum and restaurant,“ he said.

He said all Penang ferry reform plans had been implemented successfully to provide a more modern and comfortable service for the people and also to help rejuvenate the state’s tourism and economy.

“The Penang ferry service is different from other PPSB business segments because ferry service is our social responsibility to the people of Penang and is not profit oriented,” he added.-Bernama