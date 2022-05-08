50 'mat rempit' detained at Seagate beach, Penang

GEORGE TOWN: A total of 50 motorcyclists were arrested for performing dangerous stunts and racing illegally during an operation carried out at the Seagate beach area along the Tun Dr Lim Chong Eu Highway in Bayan Lepas near here, early today.

The group, which frequently gathers at the area for illegal racing and performing ‘superman-style’ rides at night on weekends, was surrounded by a group of police in an operation that started at midnight.

Penang Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT) chief Supt Zafri Zolkapli, who led the operation, said all the motorcyclists tried to escape by speeding away, but failed as the route from Batu Maung to the city centre was cordoned off by police.

“The police carried out the operation following complaints from the public regarding the activities of a group of motorcyclists who often performed dangerous rides and made loud noises in the area,” he said when contacted today.

According to Zafri, the police have detained 50 men comprising teenagers and young adults aged up to 30, while confiscating 50 motorcycles and two cars and issuing a total of 150 summonses for various offences.

All the arrested individuals were then instructed to push their motorcycles while being escorted by the police for an hour to the Bayan Lepas Police Station.

The Seagate beach area has become a hotspot for ‘mat rempit’ activities due to its long and straight route.-Bernama