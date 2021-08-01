50 pct of adult population to be fully vaccinated by Aug 31 - Khairy

JEMPOL: The government is optimistic to achieve its target of fully vaccinating 50% of individuals aged 18 and above by Aug 31, said National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) Coordinating Minister Khairy Jamaluddin (pix).

He said this was in view of the high vaccination rate at the moment, adding that 29% of the adult population had completed both doses of the vaccine so far.

“Also, 59% of the population have received one dose (of the vaccine).

“I have already announced that on the National Day on Aug 31, 50% of the adult population will be fully vaccinated. That is our new target,” he told reporters after visiting the mobile vaccination centre for the Orang Asli community at Kampung Batu Peti here today.

For the record, a total of 20,533,660 vaccine doses have been administered in the country as of yesterday, involving 13.8 million first jabs while 6.7 million recipients have completed both doses.

Meanwhile, the Science, Technology and Innovation Minister said the operation of walk-in vaccinations would be expanded to other states soon, with priority given to senior citizens.

He said the matter would be announced from time to time depending on the supply of the vaccine in the country.

“We will announce walk-in vaccinations for senior citizens in most states and I think almost all states will implement the method in the near future,” he said.

In a related development, Khairy said the government was finalising the draft of the standard operating procedures relaxation for fully vaccinated individuals, adding that the matter will be announced by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin soon.

Meanwhile, Khairy said he was satisfied with the development of the Covid-19 Vaccination Outreach Programme in remote areas, especially in Orang Asli settlements.

He said cooperation from elected representatives, Orang Asli Development Department as well as the proactive measures of Tok Batin who offered to be inoculated first have increased the confidence of the community to get their vaccine. — Bernama