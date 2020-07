KUALA LUMPUR: The traffic volume heading for the east coast via the Kuala Lumpur-Karak Expressway (KLK) and East Coast Expressway Phase 1 (LPT 1) is expected to increase by more than 50 per cent in conjunction with the Aidiladha celebration, from July 29 to Aug 2.

Datuk Nik Fauzi Nik Hussein, executive director of Anih Berhad, the concessionaire of KLK and LPT1, said that the average daily traffic of 156,000 vehicles would escalate during the period as many would embark on interstate travel.

He reminded members of the public to plan their trips by referring to the Travel Time Advisory (TTA), issued on Twitter @LPTTrafik and the East Coast Expressway Facebook page.

“The TTA is issued to help users plan their travel before entering the highways, and to help control the amount of traffic movement.

“It is also seen as among the best approaches to avoid traffic congestion at toll plazas particularly at Gombak Toll Plaza, Bentong Toll Plaza and Karak Toll Plaza,” he said in a statement here, today.

Nik Fauzi said that all public facilities at rest and service areas (R&R) and lay-bys along the highways would be opened to road users, complying with the standard operating procedure (SOP) to ensure social distancing would be adhered to.

“As such, the company wants to inform the public that facilities at R&R or lay-by areas will be closed temporarily when full, to ensure social distancing is being practiced at all times.

“Hence, if such closures are made, users are advised to go to the next R&R or lay-by,” he said.

He also advised users to ensure they have sufficient balance on their Touch ‘n Go cards as the card reload services at the toll lanes would be closed, while the Customer Service Centre in toll plazas would only be open from 8.30 am to 5.30 pm. -Bernama