50 percent of Sarawak’s population have received first dose of Covid-19 vaccine

KUCHING: Sarawak is nearing the target of achieving herd immunity when about 50% of its 2,084,000 population eligible for Covid-19 vaccination have received the first dose of the vaccine so far.

Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg said 7.5 per cent of the state’s population had meanwhile received the second dose.

“We have reached a certain (vaccination) target as scheduled and overall, 50% of those eligible have received the first dose, so by the end of August, it will reach 80%,” he said at a news conference after visiting the vaccine administering centre (PPV) at Dewan Majma, here, today.

Abang Johari said Sarawak had the maximum capacity of vaccinating 70,000 people per day but this depended on the vaccine supply and manpower.

He said Sarawak had asked for the single-dose vaccine, CanSino from the federal government and which, according to him, is suitable to be given to rural and interior residents as they only needed one dose of the vaccine.

Abang Johari also said that currently, he had not been thinking about the state election which was expected to be held after the end of the emergency period although Sarawak had been made a safer place for its residents following the achievement of its vaccination programme thus far.

“For now, I have not been thinking of the (state) election. This is the time to focus on the vaccine (administration) for the people’s safety. Their health is the priority,” he added. — Bernama