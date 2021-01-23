504 held for flouting MCO

PETALING JAYA: A total of 504 individuals were arrested yesterday for flouting the Movement Control Order (MCO), with 494 issued compounds and the remaining remanded, Senior Minister (Defence) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said today.

In a statement, he said out of the 504, a total of 145 individuals did not wear face masks, 92 premises failed to provide customers with registration books or QR code to record entry, 77 failed to adhere to social distancing, 60 attempted to cross borders without permission, 37 premises operated overtime, and the remaining disobeyed various rules under the order.

Besides that, a total of 41 illegal immigrants were detained and two boats and three land transportations were confiscated during Ops Benteng.

As of returnees, he said a total of 975 individuals who returned to the country were under quarantine at designated centres nationwide as of yesterday.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Human Resources reported a total of 7,993 migrant workers had been screened and out of this, 203 were Covid-19 positive.

“In total to date, a total of 198,422 migrant workers had undergone the screening tests involving 7,790 employers. Out of this, 3,942 were positive while 194,480 tested negative,“ he said.