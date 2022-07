HONG KONG: An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.1 jolted 27 km W of Bhojpur, Nepal at 02:28:09 GMT on Sunday, reported Xinhua.

According to the US Geological Survey, the epicentre, with a depth of 10.0 km, was initially determined to be at 27.1983 degrees north latitude and 86.7663 degrees east longitude.-Bernama