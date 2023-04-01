5.1-magnitude quake hits New Zealand’s North Island

WELLINGTON: A earthquake with a magnitude of 5.1 jolted the Waikato district in the central part of New Zealand’s North Island on Wednesday, according to GeoNet.

The quake occurred at 5.30 am local time, striking five kilometres south of Te Aroha, at a depth of seven kilometres, and more than 20,000 people reported feeling the jolt within one hour, according to GeoNet, reported Xinhua.

Many people said the quake was “pretty strong” and lasted “more than 20 seconds”.

There are no reports of significant damages or calls for assistance so far.-Bernama