516 oxygen concentrators to be installed at MAEPS PKRC 2.0

PUTRAJAYA: A total of 516 oxygen concentrators will be placed at Hall A and C of the Malaysia Agro Exposition Park (MAEPS) Integrated Quarantine and Treatment Centre (PKRC) 2.0 in Serdang, where category three and four Covid-19 patients are being treated.

MAEPS PKRC 2.0 director Dr Shahabuddin Ibrahim said the move was in preparation of patients’ increasing need for oxygen.

He said currently 1,670 patients are being treated at MAEPS PKRC 2.0, of whom, 1,300 patients are under category three and over 200 under category four.

“Our manpower is focused on patients under these two categories,“ he told Bernama today.

Category three refers to cases with pneumonia but not requiring oxygen, while category four refers to those with pneumonia requiring oxygen.

Meanwhile, Selangor chief electrical engineer Haniff Ab Hamid said the wiring installation for each section would take about 10 days as the contractors faced risk while working in the hall occupied by Covid-19 patients.

He said the patients would have to be moved temporarily to other halls in stages, as the area involved had to be vacated to make way for the wiring installation work.

“As a safety measure, the workers involved will also be required to wear personal protective equipment while at work,” he added.-Bernama