517,107 kids have been registered for Covid-19 vaccine: Khairy

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 517,107 kids aged five to 11 years in the country have been registered for the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine by their parents up to Tuesday (Feb 1), said Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin.

In his tweet today, he said the figure was about 15 per cent of the total cohorts of 3.6 million.

“Good start and @KKMPutrajaya (Health Ministry) will continue to communicate the benefits of getting vaxxed,” he said.

Khairy said he was hopeful that almost half of the kids in Malaysia would get vaccinated by the end of this month.

The CITF-C (Covid-19 Immunisation Task Force for Children) under his deputy. Datuk Dr Noor Azmi Ghazali would be working hard together with the Education Ministry, he added.

He said booking links for the Covid-19 Immunisation Programme for Children (PICKids) were being pushed based on the date of registration and parents who hadn’t received a link would be getting it soon.

Khairy also uploaded an infographic on PICKids registration which shows Selangor having the highest registration up to yesterday with 131,500 registered, while Labuan has the lowest with 900 kids registered.

He has also retweeted a vaccine Covid-19 tweet which states that vaccination appointment booking links for children aged five to 11 are currently being released in stages on MySejahtera for the parents or guardians in Klang Valley who have registered their children on the app.

It was reported earlier that the rollout of vaccine doses for children aged five to 11 years would kick off tomorrow (Feb 3) in Klang Valley at hospitals and integrated vaccination centres.

A total of four million children aged under 12 years in Malaysia is eligible for the vaccine. -Bernama