517,144 companies registered under CIMS 3.0 as of noon

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 517,144 companies with a total workforce of 9.67 million are registered under the Covid-19 Intelligent Management System (CIMS) 3.0 administered by the Ministry of International Trade and Industry (MITI) as at 12 pm today.

In a statement, the ministry said 95,142 companies had obtained the approvals to operate during the Movement Control Order (MCO) with strict compliance to the prescribed new Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

“As of now, based on the National Security Council's (NSC) imposition of workforce capacity, it is estimated that 1.2 million workers of the approved companies are allowed to work at premises. This effectively amounts to a reduction of 2.0 million workforce of the 3.2 million total workforce for the approved companies.

“For companies under the approved sectors which did not register with CIMS 3.0 prior to this latest MCO, they are advised to do so should they wish to operate during this MCO,” it said.

MITI said it has started processing such applications from companies under the approved sectors from 1 pm yesterday.

“All approval letters issued by MITI via CIMS 3.0 should bear the QR code. This feature is necessary to allow the authorities and the enforcement agencies to verify the authenticity of the approval letters,” it added.-Bernama