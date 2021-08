PETALING JAYA: A total of 52 Malaysians have been awarded the 2021 Taiwan Scholarship and Huayu (Mandarin) Enrichment Scholarship (HES) to pursue academic degrees and short term Mandarin courses in Taiwan.

The two scholarships have been offered by the Ministry of Education (MOE) since 2004.

Among the 37 recipients of the MOE Taiwan Scholarship, five are undertaking Doctoral degree programmes, while 15 and 17 are pursing Master and Undergraduate degrees respectively.

Furthermore, there are 15 HES scholarship awardees, who will study Mandarin in the university-affiliated language centres in Taiwan.

Seventeen of the awardees who are non-Chinese will undertake Mandarin courses, Undergraduate and Master degree programmes in Taiwan

Anne Hung, the Representative of Taipei Economic and Cultural Office (TECO) in Malaysia pointed out that Taiwan’s competitiveness has rapidly increased in the past years.

According to the recently announced 2021 International Institute for Management Development (IMD) World Competitiveness Yearbook, Taiwan ranked eighth among all the economies and third in the Asia Pacific region, its best ranking in recent years.

The focus on scientific research and practical application of knowledge in the higher education field in Taiwan has received high recognition from the students. In addition to the excellent academic environment, the cultural society in Taiwan is also one of the reasons for younger generation to further their study there.

With the increasing English taught courses introduced in the universities and colleges in Taiwan and the government’s effort in establishing a Muslim-friendly environment, many international students are interested in exploring the experiences by either undertaking full-time degree courses or learning Mandarin in Taiwan, Hung said.

She also congratulated and encouraged the awardees to take this opportunity as a key to expand their knowledge and broaden experience during their study so they could contribute to Malaysian society and help enhance the bilateral relationship between Taiwan and Malaysia in the future as top talents.

Apart from the two scholarships, there are also four Malaysian students receiving the 2021 Taiwan International Cooperation and Development Fund (ICDF) Scholarship Program to undertake Master’s degree programmes in Taiwan from September.

To encourage excellent international students to further study in Taiwan, there are also other scholarships and bursaries offered by the universities and colleges in Taiwan. Interested students are encouraged to inquire the university directly.

The prime focus of higher education institutions in Taiwan is to prepare the students with broad international views, professional knowledge, and a handful of experience in the industry, Hung said.

Information regarding Study in Taiwan could be found on the website of https://www.studyintaiwan.org/.