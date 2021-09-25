52 suspects held for illegal money lending activities in four states: Bukit Aman

KUALA LUMPUR: Police arrested 52 individuals for allegedly being involved in unlicensed moneylending or ‘Ah Long’ activities in four states from Sept 7 until yesterday.

All the suspects, aged between 15 and 58, comprising of 46 men and six women, including a Vietnamese national, were nabbed in Johor, Pahang, Terengganu and Kedah.

Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation Department director Datuk Mohd Kamarudin Md Din(pix) said investigations found that all the suspects were members of the ‘Ah Han’, ‘Ah Sing’ and ‘Jimmy’ syndicate group that have been actively targeting locals.

The modus operandi of the syndicate was to advertise loan offers on Facebook, WeChat, and WhatsApp, with interest rates of between 10-20 per cent for a week,” he said in a special press conference here yesterday.

Police also seized 24 vehicles of various types and brands, 142 mobile phones, 178 bank cards, 25 notebooks containing borrowers’ details and RM341,323 in cash. -Bernama