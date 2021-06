PETALING JAYA: The country today recorded its lowest number of new Covid-19 infections in three week with 5,271 cases reported over the last 24 hours.

Selangor is still the state with the most cases at 1,374 followed by Sarawak (703), Negri Sembilan (571), and Kuala Lumpur (455).

The rest of the cases are from Johor (355), Kelantan (341), Sabah (336), Labuan (209), Kedah (194), Malacca (178), Perak (177), Penang (153), Terengganu (117), Pahang (99), Putrajaya (eight) and Perlis (one).