53% of trading licences in Labuan not yet renewed

LABUAN: At least 53 per cent of the over 12,000 trading licences in this duty-free island have yet to be renewed ahead of the deadline on Dec 31.

Labuan Corporation (LC) chief executive officer Rithuan Ismail (pix) said the agency would not extend the licence renewal period upon its expiry (on Dec 31), as in previous years.

He said a compound of RM100 would be issued for failure to do so before the deadline.

“We have given ample time to the licence holders for them to renew their trading licence and have issued reminders since November,” he told reporters after going on a walk-about to business premises here today.

Rithuan said the agency would continue to improve the process of obtaining a trading licence for new applications and renewals.

“The renewal process (if all documents are completed) can be done within one or two hours, depending on the volume of applications,” he said.

Rithuan also reminded business owners especially food and beverage (F&B) establishments to ensure that their premises are clean and tidy.

“We must be together to project a good image of Labuan to visitors and customers,” he said.

Rithuan said the agency would proactively facilitate business dealings on the duty-free island.-Bernama