5,321 rural traders registered under ReDI: Nanta

BERA: To date, a total of 5,321 rural traders have registered under the Retail Sector Digitalisation Initiative (ReDI) programme, said Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi(pix).

He said 15,000 registered traders were targeted by 2025 under the ReDI programme, aims at bridging the digital divide, especially among traders in rural areas.

“Every year we target 3,750 registered traders..we will be carrying out this programme nationwide with Johor as the next planned location,“ he told a press conference after the launching of ReDI programme and rebranding of the Keluarga Malaysia Cheap Sale (JMKM) programme at Dataran Kerayong here today.

The event was launched by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

To achieve the target, Nanta said the ministry, together with the e-wallet service providers such as Touch ‘n Go, Boost, ShopeePay, GrabPay, Maybank and Paynet had gone down to the ground, especially rural areas including Kapit, Sarawak; Kuala Berang, Terengganu and Pangkor Island, Perak.

On today’s programme, Nanta said more than 1,000 of the 4,000 retailers in the district had registered under ReDI.

On JMKM, he said a total of 4.2 million people had visited the programme held at 2,433 locations nationwide.

The three-day Bera JMKM beginning yesterday, enables local residents to purchase essential items at cheaper prices.-Bernama