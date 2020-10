KUALA LUMPUR: A total 549 individuals were detained yesterday for defying the Movement Control Order (MCO), said Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

Of the total, 547 of them were issued compound fines while two more were remanded, he said in a statement today.

The offences were for not wearing face masks (188 people), failing to practise physical distancing (79), failing to provide registration tools (154), premises operating over the stipulated hours (34), indulging in pub and night club activities (nine) and others (85).

On Ops Benteng, Ismail Sabri said a total of 14 illegal immigrants were arrested, while a boat and six land vehicles were seized as a result of 291 roadblocks mounted yesterday

Meanwhile, from July 24 until yesterday, 56,699 individuals have returned to Malaysia and were placed in 65 hotels and 17 other premises including the Public Training Institutions and private higher education institutions nationwide.

“Of the total, 9,523 individuals were undergoing compulsory quarantine while 381 individuals sent to hospitals for treatment and 46,795 allowed to return home,” he said. — Bernama