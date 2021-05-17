55 evacuated as floods strike 57 villages in Beaufort,Tenom

KOTA KINABALU: A total of 57 villages in Beaufort and Tenom districts are affected by floods, forcing the evacuation of 55 people from 13 families this morning.

Sabah Disaster Management Committee in a statement today said 46 villages were affected in Beaufort with 29 people from eight families were evacuated to a relief centre at DP Mohd Dun Banir hall.

It said 26 people from five families were moved out of 11 villages in Tenom to the Rumah Kebudayaan Kalang Kanar as at 8 am.

“Unpredictable weather has caused rivers in some districts to swell and overflow resulting in floods.

“Several other districts are also affected by the rising river water levels in some areas but no relief centre has been opened so far,“ said the statement.

Meanwhile, Beaufort Disaster Management Secretariat spokesman, when contacted, said six schools were affected by the floods, namely Sekolah Agama Negeri Limbawang, Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Lago, SK Suasa, SK Bangkalalak, SK Jabang and Sekolah Menengah St Paul.

He said four roads in the district were impassable to all types of vehicles, namely Jalan Kampung Binunuk, Jalan Kampung Balibata, Jalan Simpang 4 Chan Furniture, and Jalan Kampung Kangsa.

Jalan Kampung Suasa, Jalan Kampung Bangkalalak, Jalan Mahkamah, Jalan Kampung Luagan Sanginan, and Jalan Kampung Berumbai were only passable to heavy vehicles, he added.

Tenom Civil Defence Force spokesman said two schools were affected by the floods in the district, namely SK Kalang Kanar and SK Enubai.

He said five roads, namely Jalan Kalang Kanar, Jalan RTM Tenom, Jalan Bunut, Jalan Pansailon Tanjung, and Jalan Tumantalik, were impassable to traffic.-BERNAMA