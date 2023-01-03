55 5G base stations in Setiawangsa Parliamentary constituency: Fahmi

KUALA LUMPUR: The Setiawangsa parliamentary constituency here has 55 5G base stations, with two of them located at the Desa Rejang Public Housing (PA) in Setapak as of February.

Minister of Communications and Digital Fahmi Fadzil said the parliamentary constituency also has three Digital Economy Centres (PEDi), namely at the Kg Baru Air Panas, Seri Semarak Public Housing Projects (PPR) and Desa Rejang PA.

“PEDi facilities provide various courses and information and communication technology (ICT) training as well as sharpening skills on e-commerce, thus opening new opportunities to generate income online.

“The initiative implemented by the Ministry of Communications and Multimedia (KKD) in strategic collaboration with service provider companies is also in line with the desire of the Unity Government to help reduce the cost of living and ensure the comprehensive digital connectivity underlined under the Malaysia MADANI framework can be achieved,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Earlier, when speaking at the launch of the Unity Package prepaid mobile Internet plan, Fahmi said the ministry is targeting 80 per cent of populated areas nationwide to enjoy 5G coverage by the end of this year.

For more information on the package, visit the KKD official website at https://www.kkd.gov.my/. -Bernama