PETALING JAYA: The Health Ministry has reported 5,594 Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the total number of infections now stands at 2,597,080.

According to the database from the CovidNow portal, the R-naught for Malaysia stood at 1.00. An R-naught of more than 1.00 suggests that the spread of Covid-19 was accelerating.

The only parts of Malaysia where the R-naught was below 1.00 are Labuan, Terengganu, Sarawak and Perlis.