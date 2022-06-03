5.6-magnitude earthquake rattles southern Philippines

MANILA: An offshore earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.6 rattled Surigao del Sur province in the southern Philippines before dawn on Friday, reported Xinhua.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the quake, which occurred at 2:54 a.m. local time (1854 Thursday GMT), hit at a depth of 16 kilometres – about 31 kilometres northeast of Cagwait town.

The tremor was also felt in nearby areas on Mindanao island and Leyte province in central Philippines.

The institute said the tectonic quake will trigger aftershocks and can cause damage. There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties.

The Philippines has frequent seismic activity due to its location along the Pacific “Ring of Fire.”-Bernama