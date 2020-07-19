562 PDK begin operations next month - Rina

GEORGE TOWN: A total of 562 Community-Based Rehabilitation Programme (PDK) centres throughout the country will begin operations next month in accordance with the standard operating procedure set by the government.

Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Rina Mohd Harun (pix) said the ministry was currently in the process of obtaining the Health Ministry’s approval of its SOP.

“We now have 20,303 trainees. All the PDK centres which will be opened will have their SOPs which must be complied with following the Movement Control Order,” she told reporters after attending the PDK Interaction Programme here today.

At the event, she also presented RM3.4 million in financial aid to 25 PDK in Penang as allowance to disabled trainees, payment to supervisors and workers, payment for rental of premises and utilities.

The PDK is a strategy for local community development for rehabilitation, training, education, equal opportunities and social integration of disabled persons.

Commenting on the call to increase the allowance of PDK supervisors and staff at the PDK, Rina said she was aware of this and has held several meetings with the agency concerned.

She said all the views will be forwarded to the Finance Ministry for consideration.

“I have received feedback from the chairman of PDK for the allowance to be increased. We are now paying RM800 a month and the staff work from 8 a.m. until noon. We will take this request to the Finance Ministry.

“We understand the current situation where many people are financially affected. The government has recently raised the poverty level from RM960 to RM2,208,” she said. -Bernama