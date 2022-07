JAKARTA: A 5.7-magnitude earthquake rocked Indonesia's East Nusa Tenggara province on Saturday, the country's meteorology, climatology and geophysics agency said.

According to Xinhua, the quake hit at 14.35 local time (0735 GMT), with the epicentre at 100 km northwest of the Larantuka sub-district of Flores Timur district and a depth of 13 km under the seabed.

The quake did not potentially trigger a tsunami, the agency said.-Bernama