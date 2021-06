KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 5,738 new cases of Covid-19 was recorded in Malaysia in the last 24 hours, an increase of 588 cases from yesterday’s tally of 5,150 cases.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah in a tweet, shared that Selangor still recorded the highest number of cases at 1,858, followed closely by Negeri Sembilan (1,086), Kuala Lumpur (641) and Sarawak (559).

Johor reported 449 cases, Sabah (248), Kedah (197), Melaka (184), Kelantan (154), Labuan and Penang (97 cases each), Terangganu (77), Pahang (54), Perak (30) and Putrajaya (seven).

No new case was recorded in Perlis over the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, Dr Noor Hisham said in a statement that 7,530 recoveries were recorded in the past 24 hours and the number of active cases stood at 66,097, while 909 patients are being treated in the intensive care unit (ICU), with 441 of them requiring ventilator assistance.

He said 60 fatalities were recorded today, including a 31-year-old woman with no medical condition.

Selangor recorded the highest number of fatalities, with 20 cases; followed by Negeri Sembilan (10); Johor (nine); Sabah and Labuan (four each); Kuala Lumpur (three), Sarawak, Melaka and Kedah (two each); and Kelantan, Perak, Terengganu and Penang (one each).

Dr Noor Hisham also said that 25 new clusters were detected today, taking the overall number of active clusters to 795.

“Of the new clusters, 20 involved workplace transmissions in Johor, Selangor, Sarawak, Negeri Sembilan, Kedah and Penang. There were four community clusters involving Sarawak, Terengganu, Negeri Sembilan and Melaka and one education cluster in Kuala Lumpur,” he said. — Bernama