585 arrested for flouting SOPs

PETALING JAYA: A total of 224 individuals who failed to wear face masks were among 585 people arrested nationwide for violating the standard operating procedures (SOPs) during the Covid-19 period.

Senior Minister (Defence) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said of that number, 569 individuals were issued compound, 13 were remanded while three were granted police bail.

“A total of 199 individuals did not adhere to social distancing, 96 premises failed to provide customers with registration books or QR code to record entry while the remaining 66 had violated other SOPs,“ he added.

Besides that, a total of 27 undocumented immigrants were detained and eight land transportation vehicles were confiscated yesterday during the Ops Benteng operations.

As for returnees, he said a total of 53,659 individuals had returned to the country between July 24 and Oct 23.

To date, 381 individuals were sent to hospital for treatment while 8,378 are going through the mandatory 14-day quarantine period at designated centres.

A total of 44,900 individuals were allowed to go home after undergoing the mandatory 14-day quarantine.

Ismail Sabri said checks by the Construction Industry Development Board Malaysia (CIDB) yesterday showed that out of 131 construction sites, 86 complied with the SOPs while 45 sites were warned for non-compliance.