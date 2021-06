KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 586,308 companies with a total workforce of 10.2 million registered under the Covid-19 Intelligent Management System (CIMS) 3.0 administered by the Ministry of International Trade and Industry (MITI) as of 7.30am this morning.

Senior Minister cum MITI Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali(pix) said a total of 128,150 companies involving 1.57 million workers obtained approval to operate during the Movement Control Order (MCO) 3.0 with strict adherence to the new standard operating procedures (SOPs). -Bernama