5.9-magnitude quake hits lower North Island of New Zealand

WELLINGTON: New Zealand's GeoNet reported that a 5.9-magnitude earthquake hit the King Country town of Taumarunui in lower North Island at 10.58 am on Friday.

It hit at a depth of 210 km. More than 25,000 people across the country reported feeling the quake, reported Xinhua.

GeoNet calmed people by tweeting that “these deep earthquakes are typically widely felt, but usually not close to the epicentre. This is due to the subducting tectonic plate under the North Island -- most of the earthquake’s energy travels up and along the plate to the surface.”-Bernama