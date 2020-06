KUALA TERENGGANU: The Terengganu Commercial Crime Investigation Department has detained 59 owners of mule accounts suspected to be used by third parties for cyber crimes involving losses of almost RM2 million.

Terengganu police chief Datuk Roslee Chik said all of them, aged between their 20s and 50s were detained in a special operation codenamed Op Mule Account conducted from April 25 until May 31.

“Of the total, 56 have been charged in court under Section 411 of the Penal Code,” he told a press conference at the Terengganu Police Contingent Headquarters here today.

Roslee said individuals who have fallen victim to mule account scams are made up of people from various backgrounds including professionals and those who are facing financial problems.

Meanwhile, he said from January until May this year, cyber fraud cases such as Macau and love scams in the state showed a 190 % increase, namely 297 compared to 96 cases in the corresponding period last year.

Roslee said non existent loan frauds recorded a 158 % increase or 366 cases during the same period.

“The increase in cases was recorded because more people have resorted to online purchasing as they were required to remain indoors during the implemetation of the Movement Control Order (MCO),” he said.

On an unrelated matter, Roslee said a total of 65,845 vehicles that attempted to cross state borders had been inspected throughout the Conditional MCO period with 297 of them were ordered to turn back and 33 compounds issued. -Bernama