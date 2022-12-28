59,710 land title deeds in S’wak affected by land tax revision

KUCHING: A total of 59,710 of the 734,388 land title deeds registered in Sarawak will be affected by a revision of land tax rate from Jan 1 next year.

Sarawak Land and Survey Department said the review was carried out following intensive development in the city and its surrounding areas, which resulted in the land category in an area being upgraded.

It explained, that for example, that there was suburban land, for example, that was upgraded to urban land and even rural land that was upgraded to urban land.

The department said the existing land tax rate had also been in use for 28 years since 1994.

“This latest tax review does not affect land that had been abolished of its tax in 2016, which was agricultural land of less than 100 acres and residential land.

“Landowners can file a fresh tax assessment with the Land and Survey Department in their respective Divisions,“ it said in a statement today.

The new property tax rate will see land title deed for shop houses charged at a rate of RM0.22 to RM1.62 per square metre.

“For commercial use, other than shop premises, and port, mining and mineral use will be charged at RM0.20 to RM1.46 per square metre,“ it said.

The public can also get more information on the matter from the Sarawak Land and Survey Department website at https://landsurvey.sarawak.gov.my .-Bernama