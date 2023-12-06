6 injured in US nightclub shooting

HOUSTON: Six people have been injured with one of them in critical condition in a shooting at a nightclub early on Monday in Houston, Texas, with the suspects still remaining at large, authorities said, reported Xinhua.

“We have six victims here. Apparently, there was some kind of disturbance in the club that came out into the parking lot,“ police chief Troy Finner said at a news conference.

The victims were from their late 20s to early 30s, he added.

Police said they were not sure how many shooters were involved, and so far, no suspects have been arrested. An investigation is underway.

“It makes no sense to fire into a crowded parking lot,“ Finner said, adding that “we’re gonna hold them accountable.”

It was a violent weekend in Houston, which saw seven shootings in a little more than seven hours Saturday night into early Sunday, local media reported. -Bernama