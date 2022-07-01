6.0-magnitude earthquake rattles Northern Philippines

MANILA: An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.0 rattled Cagayan province in the northern Philippines before dawn on Friday, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said.

According to Xinhua, the institute said the quake, which occurred at 2.40 am local time, hit at a depth of 27 km, about 27 km southeast of Dalupiri Island in Calayan town.

The tremor was also felt in nearby provinces, including Apayao and Ilocos Sur on the main Luzon island. The institute said the tectonic quake will trigger aftershocks but cannot cause damage.

The Philippines has frequent seismic activity due to its location along the Pacific “Ring of Fire.”-Bernama