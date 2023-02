JAKARTA: A 6.0-magnitude earthquake hit off North Sulawesi province in Indonesia on Saturday, but did not trigger a tsunami, the country's meteorology, climatology and geophysics agency said.

The quake happened at 15:55 pm local time (0855 GMT) with its epicentre at 37 km southeast of Melonguane sub-district of Talaud Island and 11 km deep under the seabed, reported Xinhua quoting the agency.

The tremor did not potentially trigger a tsunami, the agency added. -Bernama