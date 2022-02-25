6.1 earthquake kills seven in Indonesia's West Sumatra

JAKARTA: At least seven people died and 85 people were injured after an earthquake shook several areas in West Sumatra on Friday, said the Indonesian National Board for Disaster Management (BNPB).

The agency’s spokesperson Abdul Muhari said over 5,000 people have been temporarily moved to 35 evacuation sites in West Pasaman district due to the magnitude 6.1 earthquake.

Search and rescue involving the deployment of personnel from various rescue agencies, military and police are still ongoing in the affected areas, he said in a statement.

The quake, which was revised from an initial magnitude of 6.2, also destroyed dozens buildings and over 1,000 houses.

Indonesia lies on the Pacific Ring of Fire, an area of great seismic and volcanic activity.-Bernama