62 spots in Klang at risk of flooding due to northeast monsoon

KAPAR: Sixty-two localities in the Klang district are at risk of flooding due to the phenomenon of high tide and the northeast monsoon that is occurring from now until December.

Klang District Disaster Management Committee (JPBD) chairman Shahman Jalaludin said more than 10,000 residents in Kampung Telok Gong, Sungai Serdang, Kampung Tok Muda and Pulau Indah will be affected by the situation.

“There are 62 risk areas in Klang that we have identified as flood-prone, but it will happen when the high tide collides with rainwater.

“Like yesterday, even though there was a high tide, there was no rain and the situation was under control. Our only concern is that in October and November, the risk of flooding is greater when the rain adds to the danger of high tide,” he told reporters after inspecting flood tyre barriers at the Tok Muda Jetty today.

Shahman said that based on the Malaysian Meteorological Department’s weather forecast for the period, September 2022 to February 2023, Selangor is expected to experience a shift from the southwest monsoon to the northeast monsoon.

“Due to the transition of the monsoon, an average of 100 to 400 millimetres more rainfall is expected from the middle of this month and there is a risk of catastrophic flooding. During the same period, the phenomenon of the flooding is expected in coastal areas along Port Klang.

“According to the forecast by the National Hydrographic Centre in Pulau Indah, the highest water level is expected to reach 5.5 metres,” he said.

He said both phenomens could cause seawater to overflow into the settlement areas, posing the risk of a flood disaster in the particular areas.

Shahman urged those living near or at risk of flood areas to always keep an eye on the situation and the weather and to comply with the instructions from the authorities, especially if they are asked to evacuate.

He added that the committee has also planned community empowerment programmes such as the establishment of a Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) involving different levels of the local community.

The team will be provided training and basic disaster management skills at Taman Sri Muda on Sept 18 and Pulau Ketam on Sept 24 and 25.-Bernama