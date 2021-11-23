63 Covid-19 deaths reported

PETALING JAYA: The Health Ministry reported 63 Covid-19 deaths yesterday.

Of the total, 13 were classified as brought-in-dead (BID). The death toll now stands at 30,063

According to CovidNow portal, most of the fatalities were recorded in Selangor with 14 deaths, followed by Johor (11), Sabah (9), Perak (7), Terengganu (7), Kedah (4), Kuala Lumpur (4), Sarawak (2), Kelantan (2), Negeri Sembilan (1), Pahang (1) and Melaka (1).

There were no deaths reported in Penang, Perlis, Labuan and Putrajaya.

As of yesterday, there were 67,986 active Covid-19 cases. This is an increase of 3.1 percent from the 65,958 active infections a week ago.

The total number of Covid-19 cases recorded in Malaysia stands at 2,591,486.