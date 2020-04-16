63% drop in KL crime rates during second phase of MCO

KUALA LUMPUR: Crime rates in the city continued its decline in the second phase of the movement control order (MCO), plunging by a whopping 63%.

Serious and violent crimes dropped even further by 74.3% while property theft went down by 59%.

The decline percentage was based on a benchmark figure of 432 cases.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Commissioner Datuk Seri Mazlan Lazim (pix) said today that in the second phase of the MCO between April 1 and April 14 the overall crime cases was only 160.

He said the huge drop in crimes was a result of increased police roadblocks, patrols and survelliance for the MCO enforcement.

In the first phase of the MCO between March 18 and March 31, the crime rates fell by 57.4% in Kuala Lumpur while serious crimes and property-related crimes declined by 62.8% and 55.5% respectively.