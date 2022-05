KUALA LUMPUR: A strong earthquake measuring 6.3 on the Richter scale struck Timor Region, Indonesia at 10.36am today.

According to a Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) statement, the depth of the quake which occurred 425 kilometres northeast of Kupang, Indonesia was 61 km.

Based on the department’s initial assessment, the quake does not pose a tsunami threat to Malaysia.-Bernama