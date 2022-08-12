63 Malaysian teams awarded gold medals at international convention

PETALING JAYA: The International Convention on Quality Control Circles (ICQCC) 2022 in Jakarta, Indonesia, ended recently with Malaysia winning 63 gold medals.

Malaysia Productivity Corporation (MPC) director-general Datuk Abdul Latif bin Haji Abu Seman said MPC is delighted to see huge representations from Malaysia to ICQCC 2022.

“65 innovations were presented during the convention, and we are happy to learn that 63 were awarded gold recognition for innovation and improvement. Malaysian teams yielded RM152 million in cost savings. MPC is also glad to see that some of these organisations are government bodies, which denotes the importance of innovation and quality improvement regardless of private or public sectors”.

“ICQCC is a prominent international competition platform for improvement and innovation projects. It showcases the best improvement or innovation practices from all over the world, especially from countries in the Asian region. ICQCC is an annual event where productivity and quality practitioners and organisations from various countries congregate to compete and witness innovation and improvement projects by participating groups”, he said.

The convention also serves as a platform for exchanging ideas, experience, and expertise on productivity, innovation, and quality control practices. Participation in the awards is open to all improvement and innovation teams, such as Quality Control Circles (QCC) and Six Sigma Team, regardless of the type of business or operation.

MPC congratulated the 63 organisations for receiving the prestigious gold awards at ICQCC 2022. Eight innovation projects from seven organisations namely STMicroelectronics Sdn Bhd, Perusahaan Otomobil Nasional Sdn Bhd (Proton), Projek Lebuhraya Usahasama Bhd (PLUS), Telekom Malaysia, Jabatan Kastam Diraja Malaysia, Majlis Bandaraya Miri, and Majlis Perbandaran Ampang Jaya won the highest Prime Gold quality award. Two innovation teams received the silver awards. Malaysia was represented by 65 teams from 41 organisations comprising 328 individuals. - Bernama