632 families of Selangor police personnel affected by floods

SHAH ALAM: The floods that hit Selangor last week have affected 632 families of police officers and personnel in the state, said Bukit Aman Crime Prevention and Community Safety Department (JPJKK) director Datuk Ramli Din(pix).

He said most of affected personnel were those attached to the Klang Utara, Kajang and Shah Alam police headquarters, including at Taman Sri Muda police station, in Section 25, here.

“We will provide assistance to all the affected police officers and personnel,” he told a press conference after after an aid presentation programme for flood victims at the Selangor Police Contingent Headquarters today.

On the programme, Ramli said 15 tonnes of rice, donated by four companies and an individual would be distributed to the affected officers and personnel.

Meanwhile, commenting on a news report about the presence of certain parties providing unlicensed money lending services to flood victims in several areas in the state, Ramli said he believed that Selangor Police Chief Datuk Arjunaidi Mohamed had taken the necessary action on the matter.-Bernama